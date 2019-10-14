Lisa Armstrong still manages to look stunning in naptime selfie – see it here The Strictly head of hair and makeup has had a busy series so far

This year's series of Strictly Come Dancing is well underway, so the celebrities, professional dancers, cast and crew may be forgiven for feeling a little overworked. Head of hair and makeup, Lisa Armstrong, shared just how exhausted she was as she took a selfie on the way home on Sunday and wrote: "Back of the cab having a nap...... such a busy week, but loved it... Night all x."

Her fans couldn't quite get over how glam Lisa looked, despite needing some shut-eye. Sporting a bold red lip, thick lashes, winged eyeliner and a smattering of glittery eyeshadow, Lisa looked more ready for a night out than a night in.

Lisa Armstrong shared a selfie as she napped

"Wow Lisa Stansfield's iconic look right there!" one fan replied to the Strictly MUA. "Gorgeous," "sleeping beauty" and "Wish I looked this good at the start of the night chick... looking fab" were some of the other comments that came flooding in. "You seem to be looking younger every day," another fan told Lisa, while one Strictly viewer said they couldn't wait for Halloween Week.

Ant McPartlin's ex-wife has worked on the BBC One dance show for over a decade. During her time on Strictly, the chief makeup and hair designer has picked up various awards for her work, including the prestigious CRAFT BAFTA for her team and the RTS Award, recognising Lisa's high achievement in the television community. Her other TV credits include Britain's Got Talent, The X Factor and This Morning, on which she gives makeup tutorials.

Lisa is back working on Strictly as the head of hair and makeup

It's clear that Lisa is a big hit with the Strictly stars, often featuring on their Instagram accounts when they're in the makeup chair. Earlier this month, she showed off her work on celebrity contestant Emma Barton for Movie Week, giving Emma a glam 1960s makeover for her and Anton du Beke's Austin Powers-inspired performance. "Loved this look #strictlycomedancing Gorgeous girl inside and out!! x" Lisa wrote on Instagram, to which the EastEnders actress replied: "Thank you Lisa as always!!! Simply the best!!!! Love ya!!!!!"

