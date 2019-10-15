Princess Eugenie reveals her favourite radio station during sweet encounter with Marvin Humes Rochelle and Marvin were speaking at the WellChild Awards on Tuesday night

Princess Eugenie has great taste in music! At the WellChild Awards on Tuesday evening, Capital presenter Marvin Humes and his wife Rochelle were among the guests at the star-studded event, and during a conversation with HELLO!, he revealed that Eugenie had told him that she listens to Capital every morning during a conversation at a Buckingham Palace garden party back in the summer. He said: "I met Eugenie for the first time and she was lovely and said she was a big fan of Capital FM, so she was winning for me!" During their chat, Marvin and Rochelle opened up about which members of the royal family they would invite over for dinner. Joining Eugenie, their dream guests would be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with all their children.

Rochelle told HELLO!: "Harry and Meghan, Kate and William, and they've all got kids so I think they would all slot in quite well on a Sunday. Bring your kids, put your feet up. But our table isn't that big so it would have to stop there." Rochelle and Marvin were set to meet Prince Harry and Meghan on Tuesday, as the royal couple were also attending the awards, along with other well-known faces including former Strictly star Dr Ranj and Gaby Roslin, who was presenting the ceremony.

It was their first joint public appearance since their royal tour of Africa in September, and they were all smiles as they arrived at the central London event ahead of the ceremony, where they met with some of the winners beforehand. Harry, who has been Patron of WellChild since 2007, presented the Award for Most Inspirational Child (aged 4-6) before delivering a touching speech.

This was Meghan's second year attending the event. The charity is close to the couple's hearts and was one of four chosen by Harry and Meghan to benefit from the generous donations made by the public to mark the birth of their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor in May this year.

