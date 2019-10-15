Meghan Markle rewears her green engagement dress for the WellChild Awards The former Suits star looked simply stunning!

All eyes were on the Duchess of Sussex as she stepped out in the same tailored green dress she wore for her engagement photos for the WellChild Awards with Prince Harry on Tuesday night.

For the star-studded event at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel, Meghan looked as gorgeous as ever in the deep green dress from Italian brand P.A.R.O.S.H., which is the same one she wore in 2017 for her engagement photos and interview with Prince Harry. The Duchess teamed it with brown suede heels, a £1185 long camel coat from Sentaler, and a £688 tortoiseshell bag with a scarf handle from Montunas, while Harry looked smart in a dark blue suit and pale blue patterned tie - such a stunning couple!

Beauty wise, the 38-year-old kept her dark hair down in classic loose curls, and stuck to her fresh-faced makeup look, accentuating her eyes with eyeliner and mascara, with a sweep of blush along her cheeks and pale pink lipgloss.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the WellChild Awards.

The WellChild Awards celebrate the courage of children who are seriously ill as well as those that help them, and it was one of four causes Harry and Meghan asked people to support instead of buying gifts for their newborn son Archie.

The royal couple is attending a pre-ceremony reception to meet the winners of each category and their families, including 12-year-old Mia Thorne who won Inspirational Young Person 11-14 years. Born with a form of cerebral palsy that affects her mobility, Mia was not expected to be able to walk or talk, but PE and ice-skating are now among her favourite activities. She is also an ambassador for two charities, Caudwell Children and Dreams Come True, and has campaigned about disabled access to children’s parks in Wales. "I'd like to show that just because you have a disability it doesn’t mean you can't do things," she told HELLO!. "I’m hoping to meet Prince Harry and Meghan too. They do a lot of work for charities and I can't wait to tell them about mine."

The Duchess of Sussex wearing the same P.A.R.O.S.H. dress for her engagement photos.

While Harry is a WellChild patron and has regularly attended the event, this marks the second year for Meghan. Last year, she attended the event for the first time with her husband and stepped out in an all-black ensemble which included an Altuzarra jacket-and-trouser combo, a silk camisole by Swedish designer Deitas, and a matching clutch and heels.

This year's event comes shortly after the couple's royal tour to Africa where the former Suits actress rocked a number of casual glam looks, including a striped midi skirt by J.Crew, a Club Monaco black and white patterned dress, and colour-pop tassel earrings from Madewell. With her fabulous wardrobe, I think we can all agree Meghan knows exactly how to dress for any occasion!

