Princess Eugenie shares a stunning video of her wedding to Jack Brooksbank on their one year anniversary Many famous guests including Robbie Williams attended

Princess Eugenie has shared a stunning video of her wedding to husband Jack Brooksbank to mark their one year anniversary. The video includes some of the biggest moments of the day set to a voiceover of the pair exchanging vows – it even features a time lapse, footage of the finishing touches being added to the princess's dress and wedding guests enjoying themselves at the reception!

Eugenie added the caption: "This was the greatest day of my life...forever and always! Happy one year anniversary, my Jack!" and her fans were beside themselves with excitement to be treated to such an intimate look at their big day. Beneath the video, one wrote: "Amazing video! Congratulations to you both!" and another added: "It was magical! Congratulations and all the best!"

Eugenie shared the incredible video on Instagram

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank married on Friday 12 October in a star-studded ceremony, with their family and friends in attendance. The day was full of excitement for royal fans, who had lined the streets of Windsor once again to catch a glimpse of the guests and happy couple arriving at St George's Chapel, and later leaving, sharing their first kiss as a married couple on the chapel's steps.

The royal bride looking stunning in a white dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, which featured a low back to show off her scoliosis surgery scar, something she has been helping to raise awareness of over the years.

It's been a whole year since the big day

Of course, the ceremony boasted an A-list guestless, including the likes of Cara Delevingne, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell plus Robbie Williams and Ayda Field. Robbie and Ayda's eldest daughter was also a bridesmaid at the wedding, and the family flew in all the way from LA for the big day before being spotted staying at a luxury five-star hotel nearby.

