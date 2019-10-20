Prince Harry addresses rumours of rift with Prince William in new documentary The Duke of Sussex talked about his feelings for his brother

Prince Harry addressed the rumours of a rift between himself and his brother, Prince William, for the first time in a new documentary on Sunday. In Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, which was shown on ITV, royal correspondent Tom Bradby asked the Duke of Sussex whether news stories that the brothers had fallen out had any truth to them. The new dad didn't issue an outright denial, instead saying that "inevitably stuff happens" given the pressure of the roles they were born into. But he added that there was little truth to the speculation, saying: "The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days," he added.

Prince Harry spoke about the truth behind the headlines in the new documentary

He also paid tribute to William's importance in his life, saying: "We are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me. We don't see each other as much as we used to because we are so busy but I love him dearly." Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan separated their official office and their joint charity with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. However, they will continue to work together on the Heads Together mental health campaign.

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to take break from royal duties

The couple visited charity initiatives during the time in South Africa

Harry and Meghan's state trip to South Africa was their first journey to the country as a couple, and Harry talked in the documentary about how exhausting it was, saying: "Everyone says you've only got yourself to blame… we've traversed Africa. A trip like this we need to make sure it's worth it for the British Government and the people. We're not trying to lead the way... we just want to be authentic."

READ: Inside a heart-warming royal occasion with Prince Harry and Meghan at the WellChild Awards

A clearly emotional Prince also discussed his mother Princess Diana's legacy, explaining: "Being here 22 years later trying to finish what she started will be incredibly emotional but everything that I do reminds me of her. But as I said with the role, with the job, and the sort of pressures that come with that I get reminded of the bad stuff, unfortunately."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.