Fab four reunited! Prince William, Kate, Harry and Meghan join forces once more - watch video

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have supported the Public Health England's new platform called Every Mind Matters by voicing a special film. The new launch, which has been set up in partnership with the NHS, is a way helping people take simple steps to look after their mental health, improve their mental wellbeing and support others. The powerful film features a range of people whose lives have been affected by poor mental health, including a cast of well-known faces: Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Freddie Flintoff, Davina McCall, Will Young, Sir Bradley Wiggins, Nadiya Hussain, Katie Piper, Joe Sugg and Alastair Campbell.

The special film, which has been written by Richard Curtis and directed by Rankin, shows how we can all look after our mental health and will be aired at around 8.45pm on Monday night across ITV, Channel 4 and Sky channels. The launch follows eighteen months of planning and local and regional piloting, developed with clinical and academic experts, national mental health charities and input from people with experience of poor mental health.

"Everyone knows that feeling, when life gets on top of us," Prince William can be heard saying in the trailer, while Prince Harry adds: "We feel stressed, low, anxious or have trouble sleeping. We think there's nothing that can be done, nothing we can do about it."

"But now, there's a new way to help turn things around," remarks Meghan. "Every Mind Matters will show you simple ways to look after your mental health." Kate then concludes: "It will get you started with a free online plan designed to help you deal with stress, boost your mood, improve your sleep and make you feel more in control."

Clinically-assured by the NHS, Every Mind Matters is evidence-based and it shows people how to build simple changes into their daily lives – such as reframing unhelpful thoughts, breathing exercises and increasing physical activity. Every Mind Matters is backed by a coalition of mental health charities and champions, including Mind, Mental Health Foundation, MHFA England, Samaritans, Heads Together, Centre for Mental Health, Rethink, Time to Change, NSUN, What Works Centre for Wellbeing and Good Thinking.

The project comes shortly after Kate had a sit down with the director of Love Actually, Richard, to discuss the new mental health project at Kensington Palace, earlier this month. Mental health is an issue close to Richard's heart, as he previously opened up about losing his sister to suicide. Speaking about the tragic loss in 2017 at the Public Health England conference, he explained: "I was so privileged and we had so much money and so much access and still couldn't do anything. I can't believe what it must be like for someone whose relatives aren't in that situation and they have nothing."

