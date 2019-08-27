Prince William and Kate Middleton REMOVE Harry and Meghan from charity title The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's charity has been officially renamed

Prince William and Kate Middleton have officially renamed their charity, removing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from its title. Documents from Companies House reveal that the organisation is now called 'The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge'. A fee of £10 was paid by the couple's charity to file the Notice of Change of Name by Resolution. It comes just 14 months after they amended the title to include the Duchess of Sussex, following her marriage into the royal family.

The move marks the final step in Harry and Meghan's split from the former joint charity. The Royal Foundation, which was established by William and Harry in 2009, was intended to harness the star power of the popular royals, dubbed the 'Fab Four' after they took to the stage together at the first – and only – Royal Foundation forum in February last year. At the time, Harry admitted that "working as a family does have its challenges" but insisted that "we're stuck together for the rest of our lives".

In June, however, Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming that the foundation would now become the "principle charitable and philanthropic vehicle for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge", adding that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would "establish their own new charitable foundation". It came after Harry and Meghan relocated from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, and broke away from William and Kate's household to establish their own. The Sussexes' team is based at Buckingham Palace, while William and Kate have kept their office at Kensington Palace.

The 'Fab Four' on stage together at the Royal Foundation forum last year

The split in their household has already been reflected in the royals' correspondence. When William and Kate sent thank you notes to fans who had celebrated Prince Louis' first birthday in April, their letter was addressed from "The Office of TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge." That line would have previously read: "The Office of TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and TRH The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex."

