Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to take break from royal duties

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning on taking some time away from the spotlight and are set to go on a six-week break from royal duties starting mid-November, Roya Nikkhah reports in the Sunday Times. During their time off, the royal couple are expected to go out to the US to be with Meghan's mum Doria Ragland in Los Angeles, allowing for baby Archie to spend quality time with his grandmother. Prince Harry and Meghan have opened up about the pressures they have been facing as a result of their increased publicity and media attention, and ITV broadcaster Tom Bradby, who went out to Africa during their recent royal tour, has opened up about how he found the couple to be "vulnerable and bruised."

Tom added that during his time with the royals, Harry had admitted that he would like to leave the UK, saying that he could see Cape Town as a great place for his family to have as their base. However, he acknowledged that it would be nearly impossible to do that. Although royal fans won't be seeing Harry and Meghan over the next few weeks during their break, it is expected that they will spend their first Christmas with baby Archie with the rest of the royal family in Sandringham.

The royals will be able to spend quality time with baby son Archie

Harry and Meghan were last seen in public together on Tuesday evening at the WellChild Awards. The couple were praised by those who they met for being so down-to-earth. Meghan was at one point reassured that she looked great by her husband, while Harry was overcome with emotion at one point as he gave a speech at the ceremony, and reflected on the awards last year, when they had just found out that Meghan was pregnant.

The royal couple star in an upcoming documentary about their royal tour of Africa, which airs on ITV on Sunday evening, called Harry and Meghan: An African Adventure. During the documentary, Meghan welled up after Tom Bradby asks her how she is doing. She said: "Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant, you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn - you know... And especially as a woman, it's a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mum or trying to be a newlywed... "And, also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I'm OK. But it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes." The presented asked her: "And the answer is, would it be fair to say, not really OK, as in it's really been a struggle?", to which the Duchess said "Yes".

