The Queen is looking for a new personal assistant but you've got to be quick to apply

If you've ever dreamed of working for the royal family, you're in luck - the Queen is looking for a new personal assistant! The successful candidate will join one of the UK's most in-demand employers with the position in the Private Secretary's office, which supports Her Majesty in her duties.

The role, which is being advertised on LinkedIn, promises “exposure across the organisation” and the chance to get stuck into the co-ordination of the official royal programme of engagements around the UK and supporting the royal family’s official duties. So if you're looking for a job that involves travelling in a fast-paced environment from the get-go, you'll have to be quick with your application, as the closing date is listed as the 27 October 2019.

Buckingham Palace is looking for "highly experienced PA used to supporting board level individuals," who can remain "calm and organised even when under pressure." The right person will also have "superb interpersonal and communication skills, and will be at ease working as part of a team, and liaising with people at all levels." The job advert lists the working hours as 37.5 per week, over five days, Monday to Friday.

In return for your hard work, the role has a competitive salary and benefits package, plus the pride that comes with working for one of the most famous families in the world.

Although Buckingham Palace is the Queen's official London residence, it's very much a working building and is at the heart of some of the biggest formal events of the year, including Trooping the Colour, state visits and garden parties. The Royal Household regularly advertises jobs in Buckingham Palace, St James's Palace, Clarence House, Windsor Castle and more, including roles for butlers, footmen, gardeners, housekeepers, retail assistants and property administrators.

