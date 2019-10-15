The Queen and the Duchess of Cornwall step out for rare joint engagement - details They make an elegant duo!

The Duchess of Cornwall accompanied the Queen during a rare joint engagement on Tuesday. It's not often we see the pair on their own as they're usually joined by Prince Charles, but they stepped out for the 750th anniversary of the rebuilding of Westminster Abbey. Edward the Confessor’s original church was rebuilt under the reign of King Henry III and the new Gothic Abbey was consecrated on 13 October 1269.

The 93-year-old monarch looked elegant in a light grey coat with fuchsia piping and a matching hat, while Camilla, 71, donned a light blue ensemble with nude accessories for the service. After the service, the pair were given posies from the children of Westminster Abbey staff as they departed. The Queen and the Duchess' last joint engagement together was in June 2018, when they attended the tenth anniversary of Camilla's patronage Medical Detection Dogs, but the pair always look like they enjoy each other's company.

The Queen walks into the service

On Monday, the Queen delivered her speech during the State Opening of Parliament, which is drafted by the government and outlines their plans for legislation for the coming year. There was one small change to the monarch's traditional ceremonial dress – she didn't wear the Imperial State Crown.

The Queen and Camilla beamed as they were given posies

The headpiece weighs more than 1kg and is adorned with 2,901 precious stones, including the Cullinan II diamond – making it very, very heavy! So given its weight and her age, the Queen wore the smaller George IV State Diadem throughout the entire ceremony instead. She was joined by Charles, in full regalia, and Camilla, wearing the Greville tiara, in the House of Lords.

The Queen resumed her royal duties last week with a visit to Morden, following her summer break in Balmoral. On Thursday, she will give a reception at Buckingham Palace to mark the work of the Queen's Trust.

