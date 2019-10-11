The Queen returns to royal duties after summer break in Balmoral The monarch looked beautiful in blue as she visited Morden

The Queen resumed her royal duties with a visit to Morden in southwest London, following her summer break in Balmoral. The 93-year-old monarch took a trip to Haig Housing Trust on Friday, to officially open their new housing development for armed forces veterans and the ex-service community.

Wearing a cornflower coat by Angela Kelly with a matching feathered hat, the Queen was greeted by local schoolchildren and Haig Housing staff upon arrival, before meeting residents whose new homes have been specially designed to meet their needs. Almost 70 new homes have been built within the development and will provide tailored accommodation for severely wounded and disabled veterans.

The Queen wore an outfit by Angela Kelly

Her Majesty was welcomed by the Bowman family in their new home to hear from them about their experience within the accommodation so far, before visiting a new block named in her honour, Queen Elizabeth Terrace, where she was presented with a posy.

Michael served in the @GrenadierGds for 14 years, and along with his family, is one of the first to move into @HaigHousing’s new development of 70 homes. pic.twitter.com/6iRtiCnTZz — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 11, 2019

Haig Housing is the country’s largest military housing charity, with over 1,500 properties across the UK. The charity has been providing affordable rental accommodation to armed forces veterans and their families for over one hundred years and Her Majesty has been patron of Haig Housing since 1952.

Before departing, she met with a group of veterans involved in last year's Long Walk Home, which saw 100 veterans walk the 100 miles from Ypres in Belgium to the Cenotaph in Whitehall to mark the centenary of the Armistice.

The Queen joked with 100-year-old World War II veteran Ken Souter that she was "glad to see" his special birthday card had turned up. She said she "always worried" about whether the centenarian cards she personally signs arrived on time. After their meeting, Sunderland-born Ken said of the monarch: "She is a truly amazing lady. It was an honour to meet her on her first day back on public duty."

The Queen was greeted by a group of schoolchildren

Her Majesty returned to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, following her ten-week break in Scotland. Among her visitors this year were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; Prince Andrew, his daughter Princess Beatrice and Andrew's ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York; Prince Charles and Camilla who reside at Birkhall down the road; and the Earl and Countess of Wessex with their young children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds were also invited to spend a few days at the Scottish castle.

The Queen's diary is filling up fast for autumn – on 15 October, she will be accompanied by the Duchess of Cornwall at a service to commemorate the 750th of anniversary of the re-building of Westminster Abbey and on 17 October, she will give a reception at Buckingham Palace to mark the work of The Queen's Trust.

