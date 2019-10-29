Athlete left red-faced after selfie with Prince Harry - find out why Prince Harry chatted away to his Invictus Games team

Prince Harry met the 2020 Invictus Games UK team on Tuesday, and one athlete got a little close to the Prince than expected – almost touching his bottom! The Duke of Sussex spoke to the inspirational servicemen and women who are set to make his new Invictus Games team and one athlete, Linsey Kelly, 35, was left red-faced after she put her arm around the royal’s waist for a selfie, exclaiming: "Oh no, I think I’ve touched Prince Harry’s bottom!"

When asked about the awkward moment, Linsey revealed that the Duke found it hilarious. The 35-year-old explained: "He just laughed, thankfully. He is so friendly. He is so normal, ex-serving military, he knows what we are on about and can relate to what we are talking about. He is amazing. He has had struggles with his own mental health at times and can relate to us. So it’s just wonderful. He is a great ambassador for this."

Speaking to ITV's Chris Ship about the hilarious encounter, Linsey added: "They [her hands] might have been a bit lower down on his back than I would have preferred, you know, with him being the prince."

And this is how Lynsey Kelly described her Royal ‘bum-touching’ moment to me shortly afterwards 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/qdyKw8qy54 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 29, 2019

He might have arrived 25 minutes late, but Prince Harry received an excited welcome when he turned up decked out in beige trousers, boots and a matching jumper with a Remembrance poppy pinned to it.

The Prince asked the team lots of questions, and at one point poked fun at the rivalry between the army and air force, asking: "Who is still serving? Who’s RAF?" before jokingly gesturing to one side and shouting: "Out!"

