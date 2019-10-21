Prince Harry spotted rocking baby Archie in background of Africa documentary – watch video Harry & Meghan: An African Journey aired on ITV on Sunday night

The Duchess of Sussex spoke about the momentous occasion she introduced her son Archie to Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, an ITV documentary that aired on Sunday night. But while Meghan was giving a heartfelt interview, eagle-eyed fans couldn't help notice the very adorable goings-on that were taking place behind her.

Her husband Prince Harry was spotted rocking their son Archie in his arms while his wife spoke to ITV anchor Tom Bradby during the couple's visit to South Africa in September. "It's a lot with a five-month-old," Meghan quipped of the royal tour. "Any mum can relate to that. But he's doing really well, he's been sleeping really well."

WATCH: Prince Harry and Archie spotted in background of documentary

As Meghan and Tom chatted, Harry and Archie's sweet reflection was spotted just behind the Duchess. Viewers commented on the tender moment on Twitter, with one posting: "Meghan is saying something important but I can't keep my eyes off the duo in the left side corner... Harry and Archie." Another tweeted, "My favourite part of Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. Reflection of Harry cuddling Archie," while a third wrote: "While Meg gave the interview I could just see Harry rocking Archie in the back omg my heart."

Meghan described the moment she and Archie met anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu as "really special". In the documentary, she told Tom Bradby: "It's not lost on us what a huge and significant moment that is. Archie will look back at that in so many years and understand that right at the beginning of his life he was fortunate enough to have this moment with one of the best and most impactful leaders of our time, so it's really special."

Baby Archie met Archbishop Desmond Tutu during the royal tour

The Duchess was also asked about the interest people have in her, not only as a royal but also of her experience as a woman of colour in Britain, in the US, and also in being part of a mixed-race couple in the heart of the British establishment. "I would hope that the world would get to a point where you just see us as a couple who is in love," she said. "I don't wake up every day and identify as anything other than who I have always been. I am Meghan and I married this incredible man. This to me is just part of our love story."

The Duchess has admitted life in the spotlight isn't easy

The documentary followed the couple on their royal tour, but also delved deeper into how the Duke and Duchess are coping with life in the spotlight, especially as new parents. Welling up at one point, Meghan admitted that it wasn't easy juggling so many plates. "Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant, you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn - you know... And especially as a woman, it's a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mum or trying to be a newlywed..."

Meghan added: "And, also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I'm okay. But it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes." When Tom asked her: "And the answer is, would it be fair to say, not really okay, as in it's really been a struggle?", the Duchess said "Yes."

