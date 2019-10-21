Prince Harry reveals baby Archie 'has found his voice' The Prince spoke about his son in ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey

Prince Harry's love for Africa is well documented – and it seems his five month old son Archie has inherited his close connection with the country. Speaking on ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his baby boy with wife Meghan Markle was "making more noise than he ever has before" during the family's royal tour of South Africa earlier this year. Noting that Archie "clearly loves Africa as well", Harry added: "He was looking out the window. He has found his voice now and he was bouncing up and down. He was making more noise than he has ever made before and he is smiling the whole time."

Prince Harry addressed reports of a rift with his older brother, Prince William

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, spoke candidly about the struggles they have faced as newlyweds and new parents to baby Archie in the documentary. In one standout moment, the Prince addressed reports of a rift with his older brother, Prince William. Harry told reporter Tom Bradby that "inevitably stuff happens", particularly with such a high-profile role and with a family that lives under pressure. "We are brothers. We will always be brothers," he said.

MORE: The cutest photos of royal children and their beloved nannies

"We are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me. We don't see each other as much as we used to because we are so busy but I love him dearly. The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days."

Meghan, meanwhile, was asked about her first year as a member of the royal family, and admitted it has been "hard". The former actress said she had tried to cope with the pressures of her new life by putting on a "stiff upper lip" but that she was not prepared for the intensity of media interest.

Meghan Markle said her first year as a member of the royal family has been "hard"

"It's hard," she said. "I don't think anybody could understand that, but in all fairness I had no idea, which probably sounds difficult to understand ... but when I first met my now-husband my friends were really happy because I was so happy, but my British friends said to me, 'I'm sure he's great but you shouldn't do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life'."

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to take break from royal duties

Asked whether she can cope moving forward, Meghan replied: "In all honesty I have said for a long time to H - that is what I call him - it's not enough to just survive something, that's not the point of life. You have got to thrive. "I never thought this would be easy but I thought it would be fair, and that is the part that is hard to reconcile but (I) just take each day as it comes."