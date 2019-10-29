Prince Harry set to reunite with close royal family member when out in Japan Many members of the royal family will be out in Japan for the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday

Prince Harry is patron of the Rugby Football Union and is a huge fan of the sport, so it comes as no surprise that the royal is setting off to Japan on Saturday to support England in the Rugby World Cup final. And while he is over there, the dad-of-one is likely to meet up with some of his family members who are already out in Tokyo. Harry's cousin-in-law Mike Tindall has been there for the past few weeks for his work with House of Rugby, and over the weekend he was joined by his wife Zara Tindall and brother-in-law Peter Phillips.

Prince Harry is setting off to Japan on Saturday - where Mike and Zara Tindall are currently staying

Harry's upcoming trip follows after the royal sent a personal message to the England rugby team after their semi-final defeat of the All Blacks on Saturday. Taking to the Sussex Royal Instagram account, Harry shared two pictures of the team, alongside the caption: "Today the England rugby team beat the New Zealand All Blacks to reach the final of the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan. HRH The Duke of Sussex is patron of the Rugby Football Union @englandrugby and like most rugby fans this morning, was thrilled to be able to witness such an amazing display of sportsmanship between two great teams." Harry's personal message was written underneath, reading: "Wow, what a game of rugby! Another fantastic performance from our boys, well done lads! You are making us all incredibly proud back home – bring on next week! - The Duke of Sussex."

Peter Phillips is also out in Tokyo with his family for the Rugby World Cup

Harry has a close relationship with Mike and Zara, as well as his older cousin Peter. The royal was chosen to be Lena Tindall's godfather, while Mike has previously revealed that all the cousins have a WhatsApp group to keep in touch. "Me, my brother and then a few of Zara's side like her brother Pete and the cousins are on WhatsApp groups," he told the Mirror. "I wouldn’t say we're cutting edge, but it's just easier for some reason on WhatsApp. I'm in about 25,000 groups." He continued: "You might do it for a get-together and just stay on the group, and occasionally people will post. You're scared to leave because you don’t want to be seen to be rude!"

In March, meanwhile, Mike and Zara appeared on House of Rugby to chat about their fantasy royal rugby team, with the couple both admitting they would choose the Queen as their captain. Former England captain Mike revealed he would also include his cousins-in-laws William, Harry and Kate, saying: "Haz, front lineman in the military, he'll crash that ball up for us, he'll dominate, he'll boss the tackle line." "Willy is quick, I've raced him, he's quick, he has really fast leg speed," Mike said of the Duke of Cambridge, adding that he would put Kate in the left-wing because "she loves running, she'll run all day."

