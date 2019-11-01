Kate Middleton set to return to royal duties after spending half term with her family Kensington Palace has announced a new engagement for the Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge's diary is filling up again after she took some time off royal duties, while her eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte enjoyed their autumn half term break from school. Kensington Palace has announced that Kate, 37, will visit East Anglia's Children's Hospices' (EACH) new centre The Nook on Friday 15 November, where she will join children and families for a reception and unveil a plaque to officially open the new building in Framingham Earl, Norfolk.

The Duchess, who has been Patron of EACH since 2012, helped to launch the £10m Nook Appeal five years ago to raise funds for a new state-of-the-art children's hospice to replace their old facility at Quidenham. The charity provides care and support to children with life-threatening conditions and their families across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk.

Kate visiting EACH in 2017

Although it has not officially been announced by Kensington Palace, it's likely that we can also expect Kate to attend engagements with the royal family to mark Remembrance Day. Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph and an evening service at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of World War I armistice. They were among the senior members of the royal family, which included the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

William, Harry, Meghan and Kate at the remembrance service last year

It's believed that the Cambridges spent the half term holidays at their country home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. Kate was spotted going shopping for groceries with her children in Sainsbury's, Norfolk, last week, suggesting that they would be spending a few days there. A customer said Kate was browsing the Halloween costumes with George and Charlotte and asked another shopper's children what they were going to dress up for the annual event.

It will have been a particularly special family time for the Kate and William as they recently spent five days away from their children while on tour in Pakistan. The couple charmed locals and officials alike on their hugely successful royal visit, with their traditional dress and down-to-earth nature.

