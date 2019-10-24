This is where Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken George, Charlotte and Louis for half term Prince George and Princess Charlotte are off school for the week!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are enjoying the week off for their children's half-term holidays, and have taken Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to their country home, Anmer Hall. Kate was spotted going shopping for groceries with her children in Sainsbury's, Norfolk, on Thursday morning, suggesting that they will be staying there over the next few days. Since joining the royal family in 2011, Kate has worked hard to maintain as normal a life as possible for herself and her family, and is often spotted shopping for her own groceries in Waitrose, as well as other shops such as The Range. The family are also known to get Ocado deliveries at Anmer Hall.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken their children to Anmer Hall over half term

The half-term holidays will be particularly special for the Cambridge family as it is will be a week with both George and Charlotte – who started school in September – at home with their younger brother Louis. Kate and William's choice to go to their second home in Norfolk will ensure that Charlotte will enjoy a break from school without any big changes to her routine.

George, Charlotte and Louis can enjoy maximum privacy at their country house

It is thought that their royal nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, has accompanied them too, as she is considered by the Cambridges as part of the family and she has previously been spotted taking the children out around Norfolk. Most recently, Maria was seen taking Louis to The Sandringham Exhibition & Transport Museum, which is located within the Sandringham Estate. Kate has also been spotted taking George and Charlotte to a local swimming pool close to their country home, while over the Easter holidays, Kate and William were pictured with their two oldest children enjoying a day out at the Burnham Horse Trials – close to Anmer Hall - with Zara and Mike Tindall, and their two daughters Mia and Lena.

This is Charlotte's first half term following the start of her first school year in September

Anmer Hall is the perfect place for the Cambridges to spend half term. The family adore being outdoors and the property boasts sprawling acres of land where the children can run around with maximum privacy, thanks to the no fly-over zone there. Kate has also revealed in the past that they keep chickens at their country house. The family also have a Cocker Spaniel named Lupo, while George and Charlotte share a hamster called Marvin.

