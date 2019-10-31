Prince William and Kate Middleton share sad message after devastating news The Duke and Duchess visited Pakistan at the beginning of October

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have said they are "deeply saddened" by the loss of life in the Pakistan train fire. Prince William and Kate shared their messages of condolence to the president of Pakistan after it was revealed more than 74 people were killed following the train fire in the south of Punjab Province on Thursday.

"Having just returned from visiting Pakistan, we were horrified and deeply saddened to hear about the tragic fire on the Tezgam train near Rahim Yar Khan," the Duke and Duchess said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all the people and families affected by this heart-breaking disaster."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a message of condolence after the Pakistan train fire

At least 74 people were killed and 40 more were injured after a gas canister that passengers were using to prepare breakfast exploded, causing a fire that engulfed a train that was passing through the town of Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday morning. Prime Minister Imran Khan said he has ordered an "immediate enquiry" into the tragedy.

Prince William and Kate met the Prime Minister only two weeks ago, during their royal tour of Pakistan. The Duke and Duchess spent five days visiting the country, and a private lunch with Imran – who along with his ex-wife Jemima Khan was a close friend of the late Diana, Princess of Wales – was among the first engagements on their itinerary.

Kate spoke about how much she and William had enjoyed their tour, which saw them arrive at an evening reception on an auto rickshaw and visit the Badshahi Mosque that Princess Diana went to in 1991, in her first news interview since becoming a member of the royal family.

The Duchess said: "It's been fantastic, we've seen a lot of Pakistan, a huge variety, it's amazing seeing some of the geography but then to see some of the community activities like this has been really special."

