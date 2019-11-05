Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend the Royal Variety Performance in November Expect glamorous evening wear!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a night out planned in November, which will benefit a very special cause. Kensington Palace has announced that William and Kate, both 37, will attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London on Monday 18 November.

The annual event is in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, of which the Queen is Patron, and the money raised from the show helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK, who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health or hard times.

The evening will be hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan and will include performances from Sir Rod Stewart, the cast of Mary Poppins, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Robbie Williams, the cast of Come From Away, and a special collaboration by Emeli Sandé and Manchester’s Bee Vocal choir.

William and Kate at the Royal Variety Performance in 2014

The Duke and Duchess have previously attended the bash in 2017 and 2014, with Kate wowing in gowns by Jenny Packham and Diane von Furstenberg. The Royal Variety Performance has particularly sweet memories for the couple, as the Duchess was pregnant with her second child Princess Charlotte the first time she attended and expecting her third child Prince Louis in 2017.

The origins of the Royal Variety Performance date back to 1912 when King George V and Queen Mary agreed to attend a 'Royal Command Performance' at the Palace Theatre in London, in aid of the Variety Artistes' Benevolent Fund (now the Royal Variety Charity).

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the show in 2018, when Meghan was pregnant with the couple's first child Archie. She wowed in a sequin top and floor-length black skirt by Safiyaa, with her statement Birks Snowflake diamond earrings.

