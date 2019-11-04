Fab Four reunited! The Cambridges and the Sussexes to unite for Remembrance Day It's an important event in the royals' calendar

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to be reunited with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in public to mark Remembrance Day this weekend. William, Kate, Harry and Meghan will attend the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday 9 November and the following day, the Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.

The couples, once dubbed the Fab Four, were last seen together in public at a charity polo match in Berkshire in July with their children, although they recently teamed up by voicing a special film for Public Health England's mental health campaign Every Mind Matters.

READ: Meghan Markle and the Duchess of Cornwall to carry out royal first later this week

The Fab Four at a service to mark Remembrance Day 2018

Harry recently addressed the rumours of a rift between himself and brother William during an ITV documentary about the royal tour of Africa, saying: "The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days." Speaking about his and William's futures, Harry added: "We are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me. We don't see each other as much as we used to because we are so busy but I love him dearly."

MORE: Prince Harry has the best reaction after being called 'handsome' by fan

Kate and Meghan with Louis and Archie at the polo match in July

On Thursday 7 November, Harry and Meghan also have a joint engagement with the Duchess of Cornwall at the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey. It will be Meghan and Camilla's first time visiting the poignant memorial, organised by The Poppy Factory.

The Sussexes are also reportedly planning to take a six-week break from their royal duties and are expected to take baby Archie to spend some time with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland in the US, later this month.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.