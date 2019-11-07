Kate Middleton wears a dreamy royal blue dress for charity launch in London The Duchess looked incredible as always...

We can't think of a single royal engagement where the Duchess of Cambridge has had a hair out of place, and Thursday was no exception. She looked as immaculate as ever as she attended the launch of the National Emergencies Trust (NET), which is an independent charity that will provide an emergency response to disasters in the UK. Kate dressed for the occasion, wearing a belted royal blue dress by Eponine London that fell to her knees and patent black heels. She completed her look with a matching black clutch and a pair of gorgeous diamond and sapphire drop earrings that match her engagement ring, which previously belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

Her silky brunette hair was blowed out in glam waves and she opted for her usual natural makeup look, with peachy blusher, nude lips and soft brown eyeliner.

Here's hoping that it's all waterproof, not only to withstand the wet London weather but also because the engagement will be very emotional for herself and Prince William. The couple are meeting a small group of people who have been affected by previous disasters, including the Westminster Bridge terror attack and the Grenfell Tower fire, before William makes a short speech.

With the family on half-term holidays over the past week, we have missed being able to see Kate's fabulous style. During the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal tour to Pakistan shortly before they broke for the holiday, the mother-of-three wowed royal fans with her carefully curated fashion choices. From her dreamy black flats from Russell & Bromley to her blue mix-and-match floral patterned Ghost wrap dress and her show-stopping green Jenny Packham gown, we could barely keep our eyes off the 37-year-old throughout the five days!

Lucky for us, she's set to return for a number of engagements throughout November, so we'll be keeping our eyes out for some more of her fabulous fashion steals. As well as attending the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on 9 November alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, William and Kate will be glamming up for a glitzy night out at the Royal Variety Performance on 18 November.