Sarah Ferguson shares birthday thank you card - see her beautiful photo

Sarah Ferguson has delighted a royal fan with a special message of support, which was shared on Instagram on Saturday. In the special letter, posted to the loopycrown3 Instagram account, the mother-of-two expressed her gratitude for their kind thoughts in honour of her recent birthday. The printed letter reads: "Thank you so much for your birthday wishes. It was most kind of you to think of me on the occasion of my 60th birthday. I take great pleasure in sending you my heartfelt gratitude." It featured Sarah's signature and a photo of the Duchess of York in a smart white coat.

The Duchess celebrated her 60th birthday in October

The message was captioned: "Message from Sarah, Duchess of York. #royalletter #royalreply #Royal #duchessofyork." Another snap of the letter posted a few minutes earlier showed more of the photograph, which depicted a beaming Duchess, and was captioned: "Wonderful reply from Sarah, Duchess of York. Thanking me for sending my birthday wishes on her 60th Birthday. #royalletter #royalreply #Royal #duchessofyork."

The heartfelt thank you message was shared to Instagram on Saturday

Prince Andrew's ex-wife celebrated her big day with a star-studded party, where guests included Ellie Goulding, Robbie Williams and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. Her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, marked the occasion by sharing some never-before-seen photos of her family to her Instagram account, which she captioned: "To my beautiful Mumma - Happy 60th birthday. You are an inspiration and one of the people I admire most in this world. Thank you for being you. I love you to the moon and back."

Sarah revealed to HELLO! at the start of October that she felt excited and hopeful about life ahead of her big birthday. "Eugenie has got married to Jack and is very happy. Beatrice and Edoardo [getting engaged] is very good news, and they're very happy. I think it's really important that my life is beginning at 60, I'm so excited by it," she said.

