Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie post good luck messages for England rugby team

Sarah Ferguson posted a heartfelt message to the England Rugby team on Saturday morning, in honour of them making the final of the World Cup. The mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie posted a photo of the players lined up before the match to her Instagram account. In the caption, she wrote: "Good luck @englandrugby. The whole country is supporting you and so proud of everything you have achieved @rugbyworldcup #japan #rugby."

The team is playing South Africa in the match, which is held in Japan this year. Prince Harry is in attendance, and so is Zara Tindall's retired rugby player husband, Mike. Sarah's followers were quick to agree with her sentiment, commenting: "Very best of luck to our boys," "Good luck from Holland," and: "C'mon England. I'm watching in Australia."

Princess Eugenie also shared her appreciation for the team, posting two photos: one showing the team lined up before the match, and the second a close-up of the embroidered red rose on one of the player's shirts. She captioned the photos: "Good Luck England!! Very proud to cheer on this incredible team! @englandrugby."

It's been an exciting few weeks for the family, as Sarah reportedly celebrated her 60th birthday last month with a star-studded party thrown by her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. Celebrity guests included Ellie Goulding, Robbie Williams and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. Eugenie also marked the occasion by sharing some never-before-seen photos of her family to her Instagram account. She wrote: "To my beautiful Mumma - Happy 60th birthday. You are an inspiration and one of the people I admire most in this world. Thank you for being you. I love you to the moon and back."

Looking ahead to her birthday, Sarah revealed to HELLO! at the start of October that she was feeling energised and excited by the possibilities of the coming decade. "Eugenie has got married to Jack and is very happy. Beatrice and Edoardo is very good news, and they're very happy. I think it's really important that my life is beginning at 60, I'm so excited by it," she said.

