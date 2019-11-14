Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release new photo of Archie Harrison for Prince Charles' birthday The Prince of Wales turned 71 on Thursday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a sweet new photo of baby Archie to mark the Prince of Wales' birthday. The black and white image shows Prince Charles, who turned 71 on Thursday, gazing at his grandson, as he lies in dad Harry's arms, on the day of his christening.

The couple also revealed Charles' nicknames in the touching caption, saying: "Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales - Sir, Pa, Grandpa!"

The Sussexes have shared a new photo of Archie with Harry and Charles

Archie, who turned six-months-old earlier this month, was christened in a private chapel at Windsor Castle in July. The Sussexes released photos from the special day after the ceremony, showing the royal tot surrounded by his family, including Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Archie wore the traditional Honiton lace christening gown on the day.

The Duke and Duchess took their son, who is seventh-in-line to the throne, on their tour of Africa in September. Archie made his public debut on the overseas visit, during a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Meghan also recently revealed that Archie has reached two new major milestones – he's now crawling and has his first two teeth.

It comes after the news that Harry and Meghan will not spend Christmas at Sandringham this year. HELLO! understands the couple are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month and will spend the festive period with Doria. This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the royal family, and has the support of the Queen.

