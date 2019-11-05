Prince Harry reunited with Meghan Markle and baby Archie after Japan trip The Duke of Sussex watched the Rugby World Cup final

The Duke of Sussex has been reunited with his wife Meghan and baby son Archie after his solo trip to Japan to watch the Rugby World Cup final. The Court Circular, which logs all of the royal family's engagements, states that Harry, 35, arrived at Heathrow Airport in London from Japan on Sunday afternoon, just in time for dinner with his family.

The Duke sent a personal message to the England team before their match against South Africa, along with a photo of five-month-old Archie in a red rose jersey. Flanker Sam Underhill said: "He sent us a nice message of support, which was nice to receive. He showed his little lad in an England shirt, so that was a nice touch. I'm still waiting on my personal message!"

WATCH: Harry and Meghan with baby Archie

Meghan also revealed in an interview with The Telegraph that she and Archie would be watching the final, with the tot wearing an England babygro! Sadly, Eddie Jones' team suffered a 32-12 defeat to South Africa. On Sussex Royal's Instagram account, Harry posted: "Tonight was not England’s night, but the whole nation is incredibly proud of what @EnglandRugby have achieved over the past few months. Hold your heads high boys, you did an outstanding job and we couldn’t have asked more from you."

Harry congratulates the South Africa rugby team after the World Cup final in Japan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will step out for engagements to mark Remembrance this week, including a visit to the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey with the Duchess of Cornwall on Thursday 7 November. The pair will also be reunited in public with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they attend the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday and the Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall on Sunday.

The Sussexes are also reportedly planning to take a six-week break from their royal duties and are expected to take baby Archie to spend some time with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland in the US, later this month.

