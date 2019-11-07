Meghan Markle reveals baby Archie has two teeth! See the sweet video Prince Harry and Meghan made a surprise appearance at a coffee morning

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby son Archie turned six months old on 6 November – on the same day that the royal couple made a surprise appearance at a coffee morning for military families in their hometown of Windsor. During their special visit to the local community centre, Meghan shared a sweet update about their baby son – and it was all captured on video! A clip shared on the SussexRoyal Instagram account shows highlights from Harry and Meghan’s visit, and at the end the couple can be seen bending down to talk to a small group of children. The Duchess is heard chatting to one young girl, who is dressed in a soft pink coat and holding an orange rose. "Look at all your teeth!" Meghan can be heard exclaiming. "Archie just got two teeth, some tiny ones right there," she adds, gesturing to her bottom gum.

Of course, that wasn't the only Archie update the couple shared. During their visit, the royals chatted to families of service personnel who are currently deployed overseas, during which 38-year-old Meghan revealed that Archie is starting to crawl! Fellow mum Amy Thompson, whose husband Brad is attached to the Welsh Guards, said: "My daughter Aeris is the same age as Archie and we talked about weaning and the children beginning to crawl - she's just a normal mum and it was like talking to a friend."

Army spouse Leigh Smith, meanwhile, took her eight-year-old daughter Molly to meet the royal visitors and the youngster said: "Meghan promised not to tell anyone that I was off school. She asked me who my best friend was." Ms Smith added: "We had a party when Harry and Meghan got married and we've followed their story ever since, so it was an amazing experience for Molly to shake hands with them. It's really special and a lovely boost for the whole community."

Prince Harry pictured with one young fan during the couple's surprise visit on Wednesday

Following on from their visit to Broom Farm Community Centre - which located in the heart of the army housing estate, just a short drive from their home Frogmore Cottage - Harry and Meghan, along with the Duchess of Cornwall, will visit the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday morning, marking Meghan and Camilla's first attendance at the memorial. Harry and Meghan will also join members of the royal family at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday 9 November and the Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall on Sunday.