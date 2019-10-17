Prince Andrew hosts Sarah Ferguson's 60th birthday bash - see which stars attended Sarah, Duchess of York celebrated her milestone birthday on Tuesday

Prince Andrew made sure his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson celebrated her 60th birthday in style! It has been reported that the Duke of York hosted a star-studded party at their home in Windsor on Tuesday, and was attended by the likes of Ellie Goulding, Robbie Williams and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. The former couple's two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, were no doubt in attendance too.

Andrew, 59, also gave a touching speech, in which he praised Sarah for her support over the years, reported the Sun. Earlier on in the day, Sarah also received a public message from Prince Andrew. The royal, who was married to Sarah from 1986 until 1996, shared three photos of the Duchess, including one family photo showing the former couple with their daughters and their partners, writing, "Wishing @sarahferguson15 a very Happy 60th Birthday!"

Prince Andrew threw a party for ex-wife Sarah

Their youngest daughter, Eugenie, took to Instagram to share a touching tribute, posting a series of never-before-seen photos of herself and her mum. Alongside the photos, she wrote: "To my beautiful Mumma - Happy 60th birthday. You are an inspiration and one of the people I admire most in this world. Thank you for being you. I love you to the moon and back."

Last week, the mother-of-two attended a special afternoon tea with her patronage Street Child that was hosted by HELLO!. Asked about her milestone sixtieth, Sarah replied: "Eugenie has got married to Jack and is very happy. Beatrice and Edoardo is very good news, and they're very happy. I think it's really important that my life is beginning at 60, I'm so excited by it."

