Prince Andrew is all smiles as he marks special achievement The Duke of York paid tribute to the winner of his tournament

Prince Andrew has founded a number of organisations over the years, including The Duke of York Young Champions Trophy – an international gold tournament for boys and girls under the age of 18. And on Saturday, the Duke celebrated the winner on his Instagram page, choosing to share a photo of himself with Conor Gough – who came in first place. Next to the image, Andrew wrote: "Congratulations to the 2019 #DOYYCT winner Conor Gough!⁣ ⁣⁣ After a tough three days of competition in challenging conditions, Conor from England won the Trophy by six shots. Compatriot Callum Macfie was his closest rival in second and just one stroke behind in third was Václav Tichý from the Czech Republic." ⁣

Prince Andrew shared a photo of himself with the winner of his golf tournament

Andrew continued to share some information about the tournament, adding: "Founded in 2001 by The Duke of York, The Trophy is an international mixed tournament played solely on Open venue courses, which this year saw 63 players from 37 countries taking part. Visit doy-champions.com to see the full results and find out more." Along with the golf tournament, Andrew also founded the Pitch at Palace initiative, which helps budding entrepreneurs find a voice by taking part in a competition.

Over the past few weeks, Andrew has been keeping a low profile after he addressed his friendship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. At the beginning of September, several of his public engagements in Northern Ireland were cancelled. Sky reported that the organisation had expressed concern that the royal's presence would "change the narrative" surrounding the event.

Andrew has been keeping a low profile over the past few weeks

Last month, the Prince was forced to comment directly on his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. In a statement, he said: "I am eager to clarify the facts to avoid further speculation. I have stayed in a number of his residences. During the time I knew him, I saw him infrequently and probably no more than only once or twice a year. At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction."

He added: "I have said previously that it was a mistake and an error to see him after his release in 2010 and I can only reiterate my regret that I was mistaken to think that what I thought I knew of him was evidently not the real person, given what we now know." The comments come shortly after footage emerged allegedly showing Andrew inside the disgraced financier's Manhattan mansion, back in 2010.

The Duke of York previously announced that he was "appalled" by the sex abuse claims levelled at his former friend, in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace. The full statement read: "The Duke of York has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged crimes. His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behaviour is abhorrent."

