Mike and Zara Tindall are joined by surprise royal during Japan trip Mike has been out in Japan for the Rugby World Cup 2019 – and now his family are there too!

Mike Tindall has been out in Japan over the last few weeks to watch the action unfold during the Rugby World Cup, which is taking place in Tokyo. Over the weekend, the former rugby captain's wife Zara Tindall reunited with him in the city, but it wasn't just Zara who has come over to see Mike, but his royal brother-in-law Peter Phillips too. Mike shared a lovely group photo of the trio and some friends enjoying a meal out together, which he posted on Instagram on Monday. It is unknown whether Mike and Zara's two daughters, Mia, five, and one-year-old Lena, have flown out with their mum, although it is more than likely seeing as Mia has now broken up from school for the half-term holidays.

Mike and Zara Tindall reunited with Peter Phillips in Japan

Both Mike and Zara are incredibly down-to-earth and prefer to keep their personal lives away from the spotlight. The pair are very close to the rest of the royal family, and are often pictured enjoying days out with Peter, his wife Autumn Phillips and their daughters Savannah and Isla. The couple also get on well with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who have children of similar ages to them. Earlier in the year, the two families had fun at the Burnham Horse Trials during the Easter holidays. Mike was pictured giving Prince George a piggyback, and Princess Charlotte enjoyed going on the fairground rides with Mia and her older brother. While Mike doesn't follow his royal relatives on his newly-opened Instagram account, he is in regular contact with them on Whatsapp.

Zara Tindall flew out to Japan over the weekend

In May, he revealed that he had found out that baby Archie had been born after Harry shared the news on their cousins' Whatsapp group. Mike was welcomed warmly into the royal family after he began dating Zara, and has a close relationship with them all. In March, Mike and Zara appeared on House of Rugby to chat about their fantasy royal rugby team, with the couple both admitting they would choose the Queen as their captain. Former England captain Mike revealed he would also include his cousins-in-laws William, Harry and Kate, saying: "Haz, front line man in the military, he'll crash that ball up for us, he'll dominate, he'll boss the tackle line." "Willy is quick, I've raced him, he's quick, he has really fast leg speed," Mike said of the Duke of Cambridge, adding that he would put Kate in the left wing because "she loves running, she'll run all day."

