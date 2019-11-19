The Duchess of Cambridge has proved she's just like any other mum – from shopping in her local supermarket to dropping Prince George and Princess Charlotte off at school. Kate's youngest child, Prince Louis, still has a little wait before he starts nursery, so what does the Duchess get up to with him, when she's not carrying out royal duties?

It seems the doting mum is a regular at Monkey Music lessons with her one-year-old son, according to MailOnline. The classes for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers are led by a monkey puppet, who encourages mums and their children to sing and dance. Kate has joined in with sing-alongs on public engagements, so we bet she loves taking Louis to the weekly classes, which cost £12.

Kate joined a music lesson during a visit to a children's hospice in 2013

Monkey Music was founded in 1993 by Angela Coates, the former Head of Music at Thomas's school, which Prince George and Princess Charlotte now attend. There are four stages of classes, tailored specifically to the needs of children aged three months to four years.

Louis, who is 18 months old, is likely to attend the Heigh Ho lessons for children aged 12 months and over. Tots are given colourful props to "aid visual memory while repeated actions reinforce a feel for the 'steady beat.'" Relaxing and soothing music is then played at the end of every class, after the activities.

It comes after Kate reportedly joined school mums for a drink at the Hollywood Arms pub in Chelsea, slipping in a secluded entrance, which brother-in-law Prince Harry is believed to have once used. The Duchess was also spotted doing grocery shopping with George and Charlotte in her local Sainsbury's, when the Cambridges stayed at their Norfolk home Anmer Hall, during the autumn half term holidays.

On Monday evening, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a date night at the Royal Variety Performance at London's Palladium Theatre. Kate revealed that her children had wanted to come to the show with them, but she had to tell them "not on a school night."

