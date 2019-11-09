Zara and Mike Tindall enjoy date night for a good cause - see gorgeous photos The Queen's granddaughter and her husband share two children

Zara and Mike Tindall enjoyed a special night out on Friday at GroceryAid's annual fundraising event. The charity helps people in need who work in the grocery industry and has some high-profile supporters. Olympic skier Chemmy Alcott shared a series of photos of herself from the event to her Instagram page, including a couple with the royal pair. The first showed Zara looking elegant in a flowing monochrome dress while her husband was dapper in a grey three-piece suit. Mike stood between the two women, his arms around their shoulders, and all three beamed at the camera.

The royal couple has had a busy year

In the second snap, Mike and Zara appeared to be cracking up at something Chemmy had said. The mum-of-two started the caption to her post by revealing she felt a little worse for wear after the event, writing: "Feeling slightly jaded this morning. But very worth it! When work is very very very FUN. Guilt free laughter as we all got together yesterday to support the wonderful @groceryaid_uk yearly fundraiser. My 3rd year supporting and the difference they make to the lives of those in the grocery industry is immeasurable."

Olympian Chemmy Alcott posed with Zara and Mike at the GroceryAid charity event

The alpine star went on: "This mummy got to let her hair down and even had a few champers. Ps: try and guess what I said in second photo to M and Z (something to do with bananas!) #fundraiser #athletesontheloose." Zara and Mike's obligations mean the couple can't always spend as much time together as they'd like, but the former rugby player has a sweet way of keeping his family close even when he can't be with them, as he accidentally revealed last week.

Mike checked the time on his phone during an appearance on his friend James Haskell's video blog, Diary of Japan, during their trip for the Rugby World Cup. As he did so, the camera picked up his home screen image: a photo of Zara and their five-year-old daughter Mia perched on his lap. Mike and Zara also share Lena, who was born in June 2018.

