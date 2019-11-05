Mike Tindall accidentally reveals sweet way he keeps wife Zara and children close on his travels The former rugby player attended the Rugby World Cup last month

His love of sport takes him all around the world – but Mike Tindall has a sweet way of keeping his family close to him even if they are thousands of miles apart. The retired rugby star accidentally revealed that he uses an adorable photo of wife Zara Tindall and their eldest daughter Mia on his phone's home screen during his pal James Haskell's video blog, Diary of Japan, which documented their time in the country during their recent trip for the Rugby World Cup. The image, which Mike flashed when he was checking the time on his phone, sees Zara and Mia perched on his lap as they all giggle for the camera.

Mike's home screen features an adorable snap of his family (Image: YouTube/James Haskell)

Mike also happened to reveal the nickname he has for his wife during a conversation on the RugbyJoe podcast at the end of last month. Chatting with James, the pair were challenged to a game of 'Would you rather...?' by interviewer Alex Payne. In the game, Mike was asked if he would rather marry a royal or win the World Cup, to which he responded: "Well I've technically done both but hang on, will it be my wife that I'm marrying?" Alex responded: "Yes, would you rather marry Zoe or win the World Cup?" to which Mike answered: "Could we take Zoey out of it? Because obviously if it's my wife I would marry my wife."

Mike Tindall revealed Zara's nickname during an interview on podcast RugbyJoe

The 41-year-old had been out in Japan over the past few weeks to commentate on the Rugby World Cup and was joined by Zara over the weekend – who had flown out for the final on Saturday, which saw England lose to South Africa. The royals were also joined by Zara's brother Peter Phillips, while Prince Harry also jetted out ahead of the last match of the tournament. It is not known whether Mike and Zara's children, Mia, five, and Lena, one, joined them in Japan, or if they stayed at home.

