Queen Mary and Queen Margrethe's glamorous night out together caught on camera

Queen Mary and her mother-in-law attended the reopening of a historic theatre at Christiansborg Riding ground in Copenhagen on Thursday

Queen Mary Of Denmark and Queen Margrethe Of Denmark attend a re-opening event for the Hofteatret at Christiansborg Palace© Getty Images
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
8 minutes ago
Queen Mary delighted royal fans as she carried out a rare joint engagement with her mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe.

The royal ladies attended the reopening of the Court Theatre (Hofteatret) at Christiansborg Riding ground right behind the Danish Parliament.

Queen Mary, 53, and Queen Margrethe, 85, watched performances based on the theatre's 250-year history before being given a tour of a new exhibition.

Royal fans took to the comments on social media to share their joy at Mary and Margrethe's night out together.

"Lovely atmospheric pictures and 2 beautiful queens," one wrote.

"Wonderful pictures of our two beautiful Queens together in wonderful historical surroundings," another commented.

"Two incredible queens," a third added.

See the best photos from their evening... 

1/5

Queen Margrethe and Queen Mary at the Court Theatre© Kongehuset

Both ladies looked elegant for their outing

Queen Margrethe is an avid supporter of the arts and theatre in Denmark, and has creative talent of her own. She has contributed to the set and costume designs for performances at Tivoli Gardens since 2001, and even served as a production and costume designer on Netflix's 2023 film, Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction.


2/5

Queen Margrethe and Queen Mary at the Court Theatre© Getty

The royals watching the performances

Queen Mary is also a prominent supporter of the performing arts, regularly attending concerts and theatre shows.

3/5

Queen Mary wowed in a velvet dress© Getty Images

The pair attended the reopening of the theatre

Margrethe, who abdicated in favour of her son, King Frederik, in January 2024, looked elegant in a purple dress with a grey fringed pashmina.

Meanwhile, Mary wowed in a new velvet rose printed navy shift dress by Saloni with front keyhole detailing. She added a pearl brooch at the neckline and teamed her look with blue satin pumps.  

4/5

Queen Margrethe of Denmark and Queen Mary Of Denmark attend a re-opening event for the Hofteatret at Christiansborg Palace© Getty Images

Margrethe is close to her daughter-in-law

Cameras captured a sweet moment between the pair as they arrived at the theatre on Thursday night.

5/5

Queen Mary and Queen Margrethe at the Court Theatre© Kongehuset

The pair were given a tour of the restored theatre

The Court Theatre, which was built in 1767, has reopened to the public after a five-year restoration project. 

We love this black and white shot of the royal ladies on the stage with the lights behind them.

