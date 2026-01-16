Queen Mary and Queen Margrethe's glamorous night out together caught on camera

Queen Mary delighted royal fans as she carried out a rare joint engagement with her mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe.

The royal ladies attended the reopening of the Court Theatre (Hofteatret) at Christiansborg Riding ground right behind the Danish Parliament.

Queen Mary, 53, and Queen Margrethe, 85, watched performances based on the theatre's 250-year history before being given a tour of a new exhibition.

Royal fans took to the comments on social media to share their joy at Mary and Margrethe's night out together.

"Lovely atmospheric pictures and 2 beautiful queens," one wrote.

"Wonderful pictures of our two beautiful Queens together in wonderful historical surroundings," another commented.

"Two incredible queens," a third added.

See the best photos from their evening...

1/ 5 © Kongehuset Both ladies looked elegant for their outing Queen Margrethe is an avid supporter of the arts and theatre in Denmark, and has creative talent of her own. She has contributed to the set and costume designs for performances at Tivoli Gardens since 2001, and even served as a production and costume designer on Netflix's 2023 film, Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction.





2/ 5 © Getty The royals watching the performances Queen Mary is also a prominent supporter of the performing arts, regularly attending concerts and theatre shows.



3/ 5 © Getty Images The pair attended the reopening of the theatre Margrethe, who abdicated in favour of her son, King Frederik, in January 2024, looked elegant in a purple dress with a grey fringed pashmina. Meanwhile, Mary wowed in a new velvet rose printed navy shift dress by Saloni with front keyhole detailing. She added a pearl brooch at the neckline and teamed her look with blue satin pumps.

4/ 5 © Getty Images Margrethe is close to her daughter-in-law Cameras captured a sweet moment between the pair as they arrived at the theatre on Thursday night.

