Denmark's Prince Nikolai turns 18 with royal bash on yacht

All aboard! Prince Nikolai of Denmark celebrated his 18th birthday on the royal yacht Dannebrog on Monday. Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II hosted a private dinner party on board the vessel, which was docked at Amaliehaven, in honor of her eldest grandchild's milestone day - August 28. The Danish royals turned up in droves for the lavish event, with even some of the prince's little cousins making an appearance.

The Danish royal family gathered for a group photo during the private birthday dinner Photo: © Kongehuse

The Prince looked dapper sporting a black tuxedo for the occasion. Nikolai was joined by his parents, Prince Joachim and Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, who split in 2005, in addition to his stepmother Princess Marie. The teenager’s grandfather Prince Henrik, younger brother Prince Felix, 15, and half-siblings Princess Athena, five, and Prince Henrik, eight, were also in attendance for the nautical celebration.

MORE: Prince Nikolai makes DJ debut on Danish radio station

Crown Princess Mary attended her nephew’s party at the quay next to Amalienborg in Copenhagen with her four children — Prince Christian, 11, Princess Isabella, ten, Prince Vincent, six, and Princess Josephine, six. The mom-of-four looked stunning in an embellished dress. Noticeably absent from the outing was Mary's husband Crown Prince Frederik. During the festivities, the Danish royal family gathered together for a sweet group photo. The birthday boy posed front and center while his proud parents stood on either side surrounded by his relatives.

A new portrait of the Prince was released on August 28 Photo: Steen Brogaard

Earlier in the day, the Danish Royal Court released new portraits of Nikolai to commemorate his special celebration. Taken by photographer Steen Brogaard, the photos show his Highness looking rather dapper in a pale blue button down shirt. The Prince also recently got his driver’s license, after several months of studying. He previously had to have someone over the age of 30 in the car with him while driving. Now that he has turned 18, he can drive alone in a car without the restriction of supervision.