WATCH: This Queen just surprised royal family fans with this hilarious DIY clip We love this!

Denmark's Queen Margrethe has majorly won our hearts with this adorable video! The footage, shared officially by the Danish royal family, shows the monarch happily getting crafty as she fashions some animal hats out of colourful card – before sweetly trying them on for size at the end of the video. The film has been released to mark a new exhibition at the the Amalienborg Museum with Her Majesty's costumes and scenography work, which will run from 27 September to 19 May 2019.

The Queen has plenty of artistic talents aside from her royal duties

Entitled 'The Adventure Queen', the installation will feature figures from fairytale ballets such as Tommelise, Fyrtøjet and The Nutcracker, and set designs from the Royal Theatre and the Pantomime Theatre. The Danish monarchy's website reads: "The overall theme of the exhibition is the world of adventure and visitors will, among other things, get an insight into several visual sources that have inspired the Queen over time. In addition, Her Majesty's work desk and studio has been recreated, so that the visitors can get a closer insight into the Queen's artistic work."

"It is the Queen herself who together with the royal house curator, Elisabeth von Buchwald, and designer Shane Brox has composed the exhibition," the statement adds. Queen Margrethe is well known for her artistic talents, and has acted as the in-house set designer for the Pantomime Theatre in Copenhagen since 2001. In the role, she has designed ballet costumes and scenery for many productions including The Nutcracker. She is also a talented illustrator and even created the drawings for the Danish edition of Lord of the Rings.

In 2007, one of the ballet composers she previously worked with, James Price, praised the Queen for her hard work and down-to-earth attitude. He told ABC Australia: "She came to the rehearsals every day toward the end, even staying very late at night like a true professional who integrated herself well into a team and who is open to criticism."