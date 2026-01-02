Queen Mary of Denmark sparkles in repurposed tiara as she marks new chapter for 2026

Queen Mary of Denmark and her husband, King Frederik X, hosted their annual New Year celebrations and welcomed the arrival of 2026 by inviting members of the Danish government and royal relatives to Christian VII’s Palace at Amalienborg in the heart of Copenhagen.

It was the second time the glittering affair was organised by the 53-year-old and her spouse, 57, following the abdication of Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe II, in 2024, who had held the event on January 1 for over 52 years beforehand.

Keep scrolling to see who was on the guest list and the best photos from the night…

© Getty Images Queen Mary wows in champagne gown The woman of the hour dazzled in an elegant champagne-coloured gown by Jesper Høvring that featured white lace, which covered her arms and acted as the top panel to the dress. Satin champagne heels peeped from underneath the skirt of the royal's dress, and she clutched a tiny purse in her hand as she walked to greet guests and gala organisers. It was her accessories that really stole the show as she decorated her outfit with items from the Danish Crown Diamond Parure. On her head, she wore the elegantly simple rose-cut diamond bandeau tiara that once belonged to Princess Charlotte Amalie of Denmark. The gems were originally set in a medieval belt by a goldsmith in 1840 before they were a tiara. Her drop diamond earrings were also from the collection. Around her neck and just touching the top of her shoulders, she sported the Collar and Star of the Danish Order of the Elephant.﻿

© Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima King Frederik looks dapper in full dress uniform Standing side-by-side with his wife, the Danish King was smart in his full dress ceremonial uniform that featured a black two-piece suit with red and gold accents. He wore a pair of white gloves and adorned his uniform with medals and accolades that appeared to be associated with the military and his symbolic role as its commander-in-chief.

© Getty Images Queen Margrethe's red moment The King's mother and former Danish monarch, Queen Margrethe, 85, looking stunning in a long, dramatic red dress that was cut in an asymmetric layer at the front of its train. She paired her gown with a brown fur coat and added the golden Naasut tiara and the Collar and Star of the Order of the Danish Elephant to her festive outfit. As she arrived, she walked with a black cane and stopped to greet people waiting inside the palace.

© Getty Images Prince Joachim and Princess Marie The prince, 56, and his wife, 49, arrived at the gala immaculately dressed in matching dark shades. The princess stunned in a navy gown with royal blue lapels and a belt in the same colour. She wore the Mauboussin Nuit Claires silver tiara and sapphire earrings, as well as the Collar and Star of the Order of the Elephant. Her nails were painted red for the occasion, and she held onto a gold clutch in one of her hands. Her husband wore his full dress uniform; however, it differed from the King's as it featured light blue trousers with a gold stripe down the leg that was paired with a navy jacket.

© Getty Images Princess Benedikte was a vision in lavender hues The 81-year-old royal looked gorgeous in a dress made from blush hues of lavender and soft pinks. The V-neck gown was covered in a paisley-like detailing and had mid-length sleeves. Her jewellery consisted of the Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg Fringe tiara, and bracelets from her diamond sautoir, as well as the Collar and Star of the Order of the Elephant. She also wore red nail polish and carried her belongings in a gold clutch purse.

© Getty Images Crown Prince Christian wore the perfect morning suit The 20-year-old apparent heir to the Danish throne was dashing in a jet black morning suit and a crisp white shirt. He added white gloves and a white dicky bow to his ensemble alongside the Collar and Star of the Order of the Elephant.

© Getty Images Other famous guests The highly anticipated event featured a regal guest list that also included the likes of the Lord Mayor of Copenhagen, Sisse Marie Welling, Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Nina Munch-Perrin, the court's head of communications, and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen.