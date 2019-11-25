Prince Charles mentions Prince William and Kate Middleton during speech in Solomon Islands Prince William and Kate visited the Solomon Islands in 2012

The Prince of Wales impressed guests as he gave a speech in Pijin on the final day of his trip to the Solomon Islands on Monday and included a sweet reference to his eldest son, Prince William. Speaking at the Lawson Tama Stadium in Honiara, Prince Charles, 71, mentioned the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's previous visits in 1982 and 2012 respectively.

WATCH: Prince Charles visits the Solomon Islands

In his speech, Charles said: "Queen blong yumi and Duke blong Edinburgh telling me such a good memories blong time algeter visitin this islands. Same with im piccinni blong me, Prince William, and wife blong him." 'Piccinni' is believed to mean 'child' or 'son' in Pijin – the language spoken in the Solomon Islands.

READ: Kate Middleton has returned to work after missing awards ceremony

Prince Charles during his speech in Solomon Islands

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge undertook a nine-day tour of Southeast Asia and the South Pacific, on behalf of the Queen to commemorate her Diamond Jubilee in September 2012. William and Kate enjoyed traditional dancing upon arrival to Honiara, Solomon Islands and even travelled in a canoe during their stay!

MORE: I'm a Celebrity's Roman Kemp reveals unlikely brush with Prince William and Prince Harry

William and Kate in a canoe in 2012

Prince Charles has just completed his autumn tour, after spending two days in India, before a visit to New Zealand with wife, the Duchess of Cornwall. The heir to the throne then concluded his overseas trip, with a solo visit to the Solomon Islands, where his engagements focused on ocean preservation and climate change.

It comes after a busy couple of months for the royal family, which saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tour southern Africa in September and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's five-day visit to Pakistan last month.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.