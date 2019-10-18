Prince William disappointed with flight from hell for ONE hilarious reason Prince William kept his cool during the severe turbulence

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a terrifying ordeal on Thursday after their plane was unable to land at the Pakistani Royal Air Force base after being caught in a thunderstorm, causing the passengers to experience severe turbulence before turning back to Lahore. Although passengers described the flight as terrifying, it sounds like Prince William was quite comfortable during the bumpy ride – but revealed the one thing that annoyed him during the distressing journey?

According to Nick Dixon, the royal correspondent for Good Morning Britain, the royal went to greet the press pack after landing, and joked that he was upset that the turbulence had knocked over his vodka and tonic! Nick explained: "We were travelling on RAF Voyager with the Duke and the Duchess… and flew into some pretty horrendous weather… The plane was bumpy and rolling around, it was quite horrendous to be honest… When we did finally land, Prince William came rushing back to us on the plane to check if we were okay… He was laughing and joking with us and saying the turbulence made him spill his vodka and tonic at one point, but it was very good of him to check we were okay." He also joked with the travelling media that he was actually flying the plane.

Prince William joked about the frightening flight

Although the couple landed safe and sound in Lahore, the change of schedule means that they have unfortunately been forced to cancel an official engagement in Khyber Pass on Friday. The pair have travelled to Pakistan at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and it has been their first official visit to the country. During their trip, they visited a school in Islamabad, took part in a cricket tournament and visited the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, the same hospital which was visited by Prince William's late mother, Princess Diana, back in 1996.

