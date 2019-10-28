Why Charles and Camilla will be apart for the Prince's 71st birthday The Prince of Wales turns 71 in November

The Prince of Wales turns 71 on 14 November 2019 but he and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall will be spending his birthday apart this year, HELLO! can confirm. Clarence House has announced that Prince Charles will visit India from 13 to 14 November as part of his autumn tour, "to celebrate British-Indian connections." The heir to the throne will carry out engagements in New Delhi with a focus on sustainable markets, climate change and social finance.

Charles, 70, and Camilla, 71, will be reunited when she joins him on an official trip to New Zealand between Sunday 17 and Saturday 23 November. We're sure the Duchess will have some belated birthday plans arranged for her husband! The Prince will then continue his travels with a visit to Tuvalu and the Soloman Islands to celebrate the monarchy's relationship with these Commonwealth Realms.

Charles in New Delhi, India in 2013

In a statement, Clarence House said during their tour of New Zealand the couple "will visit programmes and organisations working in areas they are committed to supporting. The Prince will focus on young people and youth opportunity, as well as environmental issues – with particular emphasis on tackling plastic waste. The Duchess will continue her focus on key themes including domestic violence and literacy."

The first episode of Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall aired on ITV last week, which gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the vast estate he manages and how he's preparing his eldest son Prince William for his future role. Viewers on Twitter praised Charles for his 'down to earth' personality and 'funny' sense of humour during the documentary, with the second part due to air on Thursday 31 October 2019.

