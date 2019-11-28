How Meghan Markle used to spend Thanksgiving before she was a royal This year will be Meghan's first Thanksgiving as a mum

Before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle loving to share snippets of her life on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig and her closed-down Instagram account – including her plans for Thanksgiving.

This year will mark Meghan's second as a royal during the US national holiday on 28 November, and while she and Prince Harry are thought to be quietly spending the day with baby Archie and her mother Doria Ragland, what did Thanksgiving used to be like for the former actress?

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share never-seen-before wedding photo to mark engagement anniversary

Meghan used to share her Thanksgiving plans on Instagram

A renowned foodie, Meghan once showed off her culinary skills with a snap of her proudly standing next to a perfectly prepared turkey in 2016, when her relationship with Harry was a secret. "Oh, that time I roasted a pretty perfect Thanksgiving turkey!" she captioned the photo. "The question is, can I do it again? The pressure is on!"

Meghan later posted a photo of Doria's and her father Thomas Markle's hands and their turkey feast, writing: "Giving thanks for so many things - including these two gems, who brought me into this world. Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours." Harry was on a tour of the Caribbean at the time, but perhaps the pair managed to catch up at the end of his trip?

Former Suits star Meghan would regularly share recipes on The Tig and Thanksgiving was no different. Her dishes also included oven roasted chicken breast with mushroom and leek gravy and side dishes of roasted acorn squash wedge salad and almond butter bites.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement two years ago - watch video

Meghan at the Hubb community kitchen last year

While Meghan would dish out fashion, beauty and travel advice on her blog, it was also a platform for her to share her thoughts on the causes, which meant the most to her. She recounted the ways her parents would give back in one of her posts, writing: "Both my parents came from little, so they made a choice to give a lot – buying turkeys for homeless shelters at Thanksgiving, delivering meals to patients in hospice care, donating any spare change in their pocket to those asking for it, and performing quiet acts of grace."

Just four days before announcing her engagement to Prince Harry on 27 November 2017, Meghan reportedly squeezed in Thanksgiving celebrations with Doria. Last year, as a newlywed, she and Harry spent Thanksgiving in private, but the day before, the Duchess cooked a meal with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.