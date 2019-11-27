Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just received Archie's first Christmas present - details You can get one for your little prince or princess

Christmas Day is only four weeks away and it seems Santa Claus has delivered an early present for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie. It's an extra special year for Prince Harry and Meghan as they celebrate their first Christmas as parents with their six-month-old tot.

Harrow & Green have sent Archie his first present to mark the occasion – one of their luxury, personalised sacks, complete with his name and 'Baby's first Christmas.' We'd love to imagine Meghan filling it with toys and placing it in front of the tree, ready for Christmas morning! And you don't have to have a royal budget to snap one up for your little ones – the sacks are priced from £22.

Harrow & Green have sent a personalised sack to Archie. Credit: Harrow & Green

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly snapped up the hand-printed personalised Harrow & Green stockings from Selfridges in London in 2016, for her eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The shop also sent a bespoke sack to Prince William and Kate last year to mark Prince Louis' first Christmas.

Kate reportedly bought the sacks for her children. Credit: Harrow & Green

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on a six-week break from royal duties, during which they are thought to be travelling to the US to spend time with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland. The royal couple will not be in Sandringham with the Queen for Christmas this year and will spend the festive period with Doria instead - although it is not clear whether this will be abroad or at their family home, Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor.

HELLO! understands Harry and Meghan's decision has the support of the 93-year-old monarch and is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent Christmas with Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton in 2012 and 2016.

