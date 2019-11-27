Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement two years ago - watch video

There's been a lot of changes for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the past year alone, but we can't believe that it's already been two years since they announced their engagement! After months of rumours and a first public appearance at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out at Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden on 27 November 2017 to share their exciting news.

The groom wore a blue suit, while his bride-to-be wowed in a white Line The Label belted coat (which caused the fashion label's website to crash) and a green shift dress by PAROSH, as they greeted the press and posed for photos.

The world got its first glimpse of Meghan's sparkling engagement ring, which contains a central diamond from Botswana and two stones from Harry's mother Princess Diana's personal collection. The couple travelled to the African country twice, while they were dating and it clearly holds happy memories for them.

Meghan's engagement ring

After the photocall, Harry and Meghan later gave a TV interview, where they spoke about the proposal, how they met and their future together. The Prince revealed he had popped the question to the American actress, when they were roasting a chicken and having a cosy night in at their home, Nottingham Cottage, within the grounds of Kensington Palace. The pair said they were set up on a blind date in London in July 2016 by a mutual friend and then met up three times consecutively, before Harry convinced Meghan to join him in Botswana, where they camped out under the stars.

Harry and Meghan stepped out for a photocall

The Suits star retired from her acting career to prepare for her royal role, joining her husband-to-be at engagements around the UK in the lead-up to their wedding. Harry and Meghan tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 18 May 2018, where the bride wore a boat neck satin wedding dress, designed by Givenchy's artistic director Clare Waight Keller.

Just five months later, the couple announced they were expecting their first child, as they began their royal tour of Australia. Their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on 6 May 2019 at the Portland Hospital in London and the rest is history!

