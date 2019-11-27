Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share never-seen-before wedding photo to mark engagement anniversary It's been two years since the couple announced their engagement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a never-seen-before photograph from their wedding day on the Sussex Royal Instagram account, to mark two years since they announced their engagement. Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, shared the adorable black and white snap from their May 2018 nuptials, taken by photographer Chris Allerton. Harry grins as he stands in his frock coat uniform, while his wife Meghan is in fits of giggles, wearing her Clare Waight Keller wedding dress and Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan's engagement interview

The new portrait was shared alongside a photo of the couple on the day they announced their engagement on 27 November 2017 in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden and a third of them with their son Archie at the photocall in Windsor Castle, two days after his birth.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement two years ago - watch video

Harry and Meghan's new wedding photo. Credit: Chris Allerton

The caption read: "On this day, two years ago: 27th of November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement, later becoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! They have since celebrated their wedding anniversary and welcomed their son, Archie, into the world."

Harry proposed to Meghan with a three-stone engagement ring (containing diamonds from his mother Princess Diana's collection and one from Bostwana) while they were roasting a chicken at their former home Nottingham Cottage.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just received Archie's first Christmas present - details

Harry and Meghan married in May 2018

During their engagement interview, Harry spoke about how his relationship with former actress Meghan blossomed: "The fact that I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly was sort of confirmation to me that all the stars were aligned, everything was just perfect. It was this beautiful woman just sort of literally tripped and fell into my life, I fell into her life.

He added: "The fact that she — I know the fact that she will be unbelievably good at the job part of it as well is obviously a huge relief to me because she will be able to deal with everything else that comes with it. We’re a fantastic team. We know we are. And we hope to, over time, try and have as much impact for the things that we care about as much as possible."

The couple tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 19 May 2018 and just five months later, announced they were expecting their first child as they began their royal tour of Australia.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on 6 May 2019 at the Portland Hospital in London. The Sussexes are currently on a six-week break from royal duties and are thought to be spending time with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.