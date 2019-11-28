Exclusive: what Kate Middleton did on her work experience at maternity ward The Duchess of Cambridge worked at Kingston Maternity Unit for two days

The Duchess of Cambridge spent two days working in the Kingston Maternity Unit in London this week, according to the Court Circular. While further details have not been released by Kensington Palace, a source tells HELLO! that Kate divided her time on the unit, visiting the antenatal, postnatal and labour wards. Prince William's wife even went out on a community midwife visit!

HELLO! understands the Duchess was visiting the unit privately in connection with her Early Years work. In March 2018, Kate convened a steering group to look at what can be done to make a positive difference to the lives of children, by focussing on their earliest stage of life, from pre-birth to five years of age.

READ: Duchess Kate's secret work experience revealed!

Kate was reunited with Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent in 2018

The royal also became patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in 2018, taking over from the Queen. During her visit, Kate learnt more about the college's global health programmes to reduce maternal and new-born mortality worldwide before attending a roundtable discussion on tackling the stigma around women's health. She was even reunited with the midwife, Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent, who assisted with the delivery of Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte in 2015!

Last week, Kate kicked off the festive season, by hosting her first Christmas party at the five-star Rosewood Hotel in London, where she met representatives from the midwife profession.

MORE: Prince William reveals Prince George and Princess Charlotte's swimming skills

Kate became patron of the Nursing Now 2020 campaign in 2018

The Duchess became patron of the Nursing Now 2020 campaign in 2018 and attended the launch, when she was pregnant with her third child Prince Louis. The Nursing Now 2020 campaign is aimed at raising the profile and status of the nursing profession worldwide.

The mum-of-three has a natural affinity with children and has become renowned for her hands-on approach, when it comes to her royal duties. HELLO! learned that Kate has paid private visits to families, supported by one of her patronages East Anglia's Children's Hospices. She opened the charity's new hospice The Nook in Framingham Earl, Norfolk, earlier this month.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.