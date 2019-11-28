The Duchess of Cambridge recently completed a secret work experience engagement, it has been revealed. The hands-on royal undertook two days working in the Kingston Hospital Maternity Unit in London, according to the Court Circular. HELLO! understands that she was visiting the unit privately in connection with her Early Years work. Kate would no doubt have proven a diligent and dedicated intern. She has a natural affinity with children – something that is apparent during her many official engagements – and of course, is a devoted mother to her own children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. That would certainly have stood her in good stead for life on the maternity ward. Kate, 37, welcomed all three children at the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital, and would have seen first-hand how the busy ward is run.

Duchess Kate pictured during her visit to the Nook in November

Kate’s caring approach was never more evident than during her visit to the Nook hospice in Norwich just last month. The Duchess spent time with a number of severely ill children – including four-year-old Rupert Wright, who has a rare, life-limiting multi-systematic disease commonly known as MPS2 or hunger syndrome. His mother later spoke about their encounter with the caring royal.

"I cried and I got a little hug and at the end when she walked out she gave me a little wave. Just simple things like that make you realise she's a very special lady," Naomi Wright said. "She is a mum herself and you get that sense that she does understand. She's not doing it because she has to but because she wants to. This is something that means a lot to her."

