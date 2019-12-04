Kate Middleton wows in the perfect puffer jacket on royal visit to Buckinghamshire

It was a special day for the Duchess of Cambridge on Wednesday! Prince William's wife's new patronage was announced - she is now part of Family Action. The royal visited Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire where she joined families and children who are supported by the charity and took part in Christmas activities. Fun! The brunette beauty wore yet another incredible outfit - consiting of red puffer jacket by Perfect Moment, a festive green jumper, jeans and comfy boots. She wore her hair in a loose and lightly curled style and left her accessories at home. The jacket is worth around £500 and is sadly no longer available, but we have found a great dupe for £35.99 from New Look.

Kate looked festive in red and green

Family Action was founded in 1869 to help families in difficulty by giving them practical help and support. Today, Family Action continues to tackle issues facing families – including financial hardship, mental health and emotional wellbeing, social isolation, parenting challenges, domestic abuse, and substance misuse. Family Action work directly with vulnerable or disadvantaged children and families through both local and national services and support professionals and organisations through training and consultancy provision. The charity’s services include perinatal mental health services, counselling

Get the look! £35.99, New Look

Kate looked remarkably fresh considering she had had a late evening the night before. The Queen hosted a glittering reception for NATO leaders and their spouses and partners at Buckingham Palace to mark 70 years of the NATO alliance.

Kate has worn the jacket many times before - pictured here in 2017

Kate was there and wowed onlookers in an incredible show-stopping outfit - a bespoke high-neck crepe midi dress in a bright green shade by one of her favourite designers Alexander McQueen.

The mother-of-three wore her famous brunette hair in a loose, wavy style and her makeup was flawless and as glowing as ever. As well as Kate, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Earl of Wessex, the Princess Royal, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra were all in attendance. Almost a full house!

