Prince Charles' former car is up for auction and it features quirky armrest detail A vehicle fit for a royal

The Prince of Wales' former car is up for auction and it features an incredibly quirky detail. The 1994 Aston Martin Virage Volante 6.3-litre convertible, which was driven by Prince Charles until 2007/2008, has a number of bespoke features fit for a royal.

While the police radio has since been removed, there is a leather-trimmed container in the centre armrest for the polo ponies' sugar cubes! Charles stopped playing competitively in 1992 but continued to participate in charity matches until he finally gave up the sport in 2005. He's passed his enthusiasm for polo down to his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, and even met his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, at a match when he was 23.

The sugar cube container in the armrest

The Aston Martin, finished in Special British Racing Green with green Everflex roof, features plush interiors including Mushroom leather upholstery, a black leather dashboard top and green carpets. The vehicle is up for auction at Bonhams and is expected to fetch between £225,000 and £275,000.

The Aston Martin is up for auction at Bonhams

Prince Charles is said to be an avid fan of Aston Martins and was given a 1969 DB6 for his 21st birthday from the Queen. It even had a starring role at his son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011, when the groom drove his bride down the Mall in the convertible.

The Prince and the Duchess of Cornwall supported the Queen at the reception for NATO leaders at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night, where guests included US President Donald Trump and wife Melania. Charles and Camilla also walked the red carpet at the Royal Film Performance for the premiere of 1917 on Wednesday. The couple usually join the monarch and other members of the royal family for the annual Diplomatic reception, which takes place on Wednesday 11 December.

