Prince Charles visits Prince Philip at Sandringham after royal tour

The Prince of Wales travelled to the Queen's Sandringham estate on Tuesday, following his solo visit to the Solomon Islands. According to The Daily Mirror, Prince Charles, 71, headed to Norfolk to visit the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, and will spend the rest of the week there to catch up with his father.

It's been a busy time for Charles, following a two-day trip to India and then a tour of New Zealand with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall. The heir to the throne then travelled to the Solomon Islands to carry out engagements, focusing on ocean preservation and climate change.

Prince Philip retired from public duties in August 2017, aged 96, and is believed to split his time between Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate and Windsor Castle. He attended the weddings of his grandson Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, and granddaughter Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank in 2018. Last week marked the Queen and the Duke's 72nd wedding anniversary, however the 93-year-old monarch was in London to present Sir David Attenborough with an award on that evening.

On Tuesday 3 December, the Queen will be accompanied by Charles and Camilla as she hosts a reception for NATO leaders at Buckingham Palace. The trio will also be joined by the Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl of Wessex, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra.

The Duke of York will miss his first major royal event, after stepping down from royal duties last week, following his BBC Newsnight interview, which focused on his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge will not be in attendance as he is on an official visit to the Middle East and the Countess of Wessex also has prior engagements. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on leave from royal duties.

