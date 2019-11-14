Duchess of Cornwall takes Prince Charles to special getaway on his 71st birthday A well-deserved break for the Prince of Wales

The Duchess of Cornwall has treated the Prince of Wales to a well-deserved break on his 71st birthday on Thursday. After two days of engagements in New Delhi and Mumbai, Prince Charles joined his wife Camilla, 71, in Bangalore, ahead of their tour of New Zealand on Sunday.

The Duchess was waiting for her husband at a holistic health retreat, which she has previously visited five times and which offers yoga and ayuverdic, homeopathic and naturopathic treatments in the setting of a 30-acre organic farm. A royal source tells HELLO!: "The Duchess has been determined to force the Prince to have some down time on his birthday and insisted he join her at her retreat."

WATCH: Prince Charles at 71 - his life in pictures

It was previously believed that the couple would be apart on the Prince's birthday. Members of the royal family posted sweet messages to Charles on their social media accounts, including the Cambridges and the Sussexes.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared three photos on Kensington Royal of Charles with Prince Louis and Kate, another with William and a third with both of his sons. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked the special occasion with a previously unseen photo of their baby son Archie with father Harry and grandfather Charles, taken during his christening in July.

Charles was presented with a birthday cake in Mumbai

The Prince might be away from home on his birthday, but his hosts made it a day to remember. Charles was given presents from a group of schoolchildren in Mumbai, supported in their education by a charitable foundation working in collaboration with his British Asian Trust.

The children had been stumped over what to give the future King, but came up with the idea of a present featuring the stories of Hindu deity Krishna, told with tiny figures in three bonsai gardens. Charles was also presented with a large chocolate cake, as the youngsters sang Happy Birthday.

Charles and Camilla will begin their tour of New Zealand on Sunday 17 November.

