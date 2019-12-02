The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were spotted enjoying a Sunday walk over the weekend. Prince Charles, 71, and Camilla, 72, attended the morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church on Sunday, just a short walk from the Queen's Sandringham estate.

The couple wrapped up from the cold in near-identical tweed jackets, with Camilla accessorising with a furry hat, a checked scarf, pearl earrings and a tan bag. The Prince and his wife even stopped to chat with well-wishers, as they made their way to church. Members of the royal family regularly attend the Sunday service whenever they stay in Sandringham and it's where they all go on Christmas Day.

Charles and Camilla walk to church

Charles and Camilla travelled to Sandringham, following their joint tour of New Zealand and the Prince's solo visit to the Solomon Islands at the end of November. They are believed to be spending time with the Duke of Edinburgh, who retired from public duties in August 2017, aged 96. Prince Philip splits his time between Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate and Windsor Castle.

Camilla chats to well-wishers

The Queen was also spotted leaving Buckingham Palace on Thursday, with one of her dorgis Candy perched on her lap, as she was driven from her London residence.

The Prince of Wales is set to return to London on Tuesday to present the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering, on behalf of Her Majesty, at Buckingham Palace. On Tuesday evening, he and Camilla will join the Queen at the reception for NATO leaders, alongside the Duchess of Cambridge. Charles and Camilla will also enjoy a glamorous night out on Wednesday, when they attend the Royal Film Performance of 1917 in aid of The Film and TV charity in Leicester Square.

